Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

RPAI stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 206,575 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,786,000 after buying an additional 495,794 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 121.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.