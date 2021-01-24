Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ryder System reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 391,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,940. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.