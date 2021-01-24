Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 760%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,818. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after buying an additional 303,078 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 236,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

