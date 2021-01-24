Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Brokerages expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce $2.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.80 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $78.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $149.50 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,164. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

