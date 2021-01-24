Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.15). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKTS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 687,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,441. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $593.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,175.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.