Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.74. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.53.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.69. 187,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.12. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $369.51.

In related news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.