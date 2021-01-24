Brokerages Expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will announce sales of $124.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the lowest is $122.00 million. Glu Mobile posted sales of $108.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $555.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $614.21 million, with estimates ranging from $593.90 million to $641.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.91.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428 in the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Glu Mobile by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 330.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

