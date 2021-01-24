Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post $254.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.30 million. Green Dot reported sales of $238.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $144,574.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,739 shares of company stock valued at $46,605,928 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,564,000 after buying an additional 79,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

