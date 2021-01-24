Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post $281.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.31 million. Groupon posted sales of $612.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $871.71 million, with estimates ranging from $810.33 million to $942.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Groupon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Groupon by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Groupon by 232,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $936.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

