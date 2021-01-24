Brokerages Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.58). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01).

RUBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 256,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,542. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

