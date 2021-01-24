Brokerages Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Standex International posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Insiders sold a total of 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Standex International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Standex International by 51.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. Standex International has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

