Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.