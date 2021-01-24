BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of DOO stock traded down C$1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$87.38. 85,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,084. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.65. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.56 and a 52-week high of C$91.38.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 5.6500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

