BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $34.04 million and $84,401.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00743713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04392172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017774 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.