BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and $110,117.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.13 or 0.00805325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.60 or 0.04581458 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027944 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

