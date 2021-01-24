Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.94.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of BLDR opened at $42.88 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $108,038,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 901,646 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,957.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 559,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 541,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

