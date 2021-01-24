Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.94.
BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of BLDR opened at $42.88 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $108,038,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 901,646 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,957.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 559,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 541,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
