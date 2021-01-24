Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

BZLFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of Bunzl stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.