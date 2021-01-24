Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $30.90 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00129505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076433 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00280372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069563 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.08 or 1.00121181 BTC.

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,177,422 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,802,422 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

