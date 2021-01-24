Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Up 35.7% This Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002264 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $29.74 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00054286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00075610 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00276048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00070751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039629 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,176,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,801,274 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.