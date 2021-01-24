Burst Price Down 12% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $8,755.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burst has traded down 12% against the dollar.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,828,254 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

