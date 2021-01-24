Business Credit Alliance Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $47,460.13 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $47,460.13 and approximately $181.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00859456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.16 or 0.04470401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018183 BTC.

About Business Credit Alliance Chain

BCAC is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain's total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain's official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

