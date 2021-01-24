Bytecoin (BCN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,569.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $32.28 million and approximately $45,569.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00430538 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

