Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0648 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $90.98 million and approximately $26.16 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00434944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,651,028,812 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,743,882 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

