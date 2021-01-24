BZEdge Achieves Market Capitalization of $120,734.81 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 87.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $120,734.81 and approximately $1,012.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 79.6% lower against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00130480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00076911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00293503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00071838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039517 BTC.

About BZEdge