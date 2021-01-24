Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. Cabot has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

