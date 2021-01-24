CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.47 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for about $59.87 or 0.00185847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $124,779.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.00755227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.64 or 0.04363698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017832 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,188 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

