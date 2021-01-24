CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49. CACI International posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $14.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.25.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth about $121,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.66. 124,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,739. CACI International has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.86.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

