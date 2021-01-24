Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 161 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,762.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.