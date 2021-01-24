Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.99% of Calavo Growers worth $24,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $81.49.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

