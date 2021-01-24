Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

