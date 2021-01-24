Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$139.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 819,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,393. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.59 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.23.

In other news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total transaction of C$288,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,804,573.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total transaction of C$994,734.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,218,683.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

