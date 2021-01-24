Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $63.00. 2,665,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 854,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 295,812 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $581,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 303,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

