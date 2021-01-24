Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 411,937 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 411,937 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

NYSE:RF opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

