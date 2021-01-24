Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 49,171 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $150.13 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

