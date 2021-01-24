Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 6,041 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.13% of Trex worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 114.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $98.16 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.66.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

