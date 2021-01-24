Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 94,271 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,271 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 1.20% of MacroGenics worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.