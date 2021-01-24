Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 305,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.31% of Navistar International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navistar International by 282.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Navistar International by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAV shares. Loop Capital downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.