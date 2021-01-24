Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 978.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of PKG opened at $140.40 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

