Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 103.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $305.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

