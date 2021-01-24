Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 145,036 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 821.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,036 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

