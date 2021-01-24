Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 22,192 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.86% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,943 shares of company stock valued at $925,996. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

CNST stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.