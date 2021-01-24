Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 32,101 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.52% of Ameresco worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameresco by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $644,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $63.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $310,226.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,896,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,676,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 890,897 shares of company stock valued at $45,806,048 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

