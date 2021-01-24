Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 428,208 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 1.29% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,872.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 116,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 162,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,600. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

