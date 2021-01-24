Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 42,829 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

