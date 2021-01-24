Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 57,751 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 126.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 139,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,590,000 after purchasing an additional 133,075 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.