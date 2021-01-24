Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 6,187 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.17% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

