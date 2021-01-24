Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,628.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,845.50.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.