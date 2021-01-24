Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $405.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.53. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

