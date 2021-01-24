Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

NASDAQ COST opened at $362.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

