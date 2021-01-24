Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $211.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average of $171.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

